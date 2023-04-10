SIU Forward Marcus Domask Commits to Play for Illinois Next Year

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- SIU basketball Senior Marcus Domask announced on Monday that he is headed three hours north to Champaign, Ill., next year.
The Southern Illinois standout is headed to the Big Ten. Domask has chosen to use his final year of eligibility to play for Coach Underwood at Illinois.
The Salukis are losing one of their best players in school history. The Forward averaged a career-best 16.7 points per game this season. He led Southern in points, rebounds and assists for the second consecutive year.
Domask leaves Carbondale at number nine on the all-time scoring list. He earned All-MVC first team honors, and was named the Scholar Athlete of the Year for the second-straight year.
Although Domask has announced his commitment to play for the Illini, he is still exploring the NBA Draft process.