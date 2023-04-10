 Skip to main content
SIU Forward Marcus Domask Commits to Play for Illinois Next Year

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- SIU basketball Senior Marcus Domask announced on Monday that he is headed three hours north to Champaign, Ill., next year.

The Southern Illinois standout is headed to the Big Ten. Domask has chosen to use his final year of eligibility to play for Coach Underwood at Illinois. 

Domask led SIU in points this season

The Salukis are losing one of their best players in school history. The Forward averaged a career-best 16.7 points per game this season. He led Southern in points, rebounds and assists for the second consecutive year. 

Domask leaves Carbondale at number nine on the all-time scoring list. He earned All-MVC first team honors, and was named the Scholar Athlete of the Year for the second-straight year.

Although Domask has announced his commitment to play for the Illini, he is still exploring the NBA Draft process.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

