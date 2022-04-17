 Skip to main content
SIU Football Welcomes Fans for Annual Spring Game

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Football returned to our area Saturday for the first time since the fall. The SIU football team held its annual spring game on Saturday at Saluki Stadium. 

Fans were welcomed for an afternoon filled with football and fun. 

The team worked on drills for the first half hour, showing fans what they have been working on during their 6 a.m. practices the past few weeks. 

Then it was time for the Maroon vs. White scrimmage. Head Coach Nick Hill drew up about 55 live plays. The team worked on different in-game scenarios including one-minute drills and red zone offense work. 

Starting quarterback Nic Baker, who is a Junior this year was under center for a few snaps. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 72 yards in the scrimmage. 

Baker and his new wide receiver, Javan Hawes who transferred from Arkansas State this year both spoke about their spring game experiences. 

SIU players will now have a few months off before returning back to practice in August. The Salukis open the regular season at Incarnate Word on September 3.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

