 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

SIU Football picked to finish 4th in 2020 MVFC preseason poll

  • Updated
  • 0
SIU Football picked to finish 4th in 2020 MVFC preseason poll

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - It's the night before the first official practice for the saluki football team.

College Football season is almost here, So where does SIU stack up compared to the rest of the conference?

Today the MVFC released its preseason poll, and now we have the answer.

The Dawgs were picked to end the season fourth.

Conference powerhouses North Dakota State earned the top spot in the poll and right behind the Bison, south Dakota State at #2.

Missouri State is #3 then its the Salukis at #4. UNI rounds out the top 5.

SIU head coach Nick Hill spoke with the media today and says each year is a new year, and it brings new expectations for his program.

"I don't feel anymore pressure now then when we were 2-9 back in 2018 you know, it's a new year, we want to be the best that we can possibly be so that's why we got to practice and that's why we got to come into the building everyday."

The Salukis open up practice tomorrow morning.

The full MVFC preseason poll can be found below.

1. North Dakota State - 446 Points

2. South Dakota State - 407 Points

3. Missouri State - 355 Points

4. Southern Illinois - 306 Points

5. UNI - 304 Points

6. South Dakota - 235 Points

7. North Dakota - 190 Points

8. Illinois State - 178 Points

9. Youngstown State- 132 Points

10. Indiana State - 109 Points

11. Western Illinois - 44 Points

Tags

Recommended for you