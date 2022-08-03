SIU Football opens up fall practice, season opener one month away

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Saluki football made its long awaited return today. SIU was back inside saluki stadium opening up their first fall practice of the year.
The team's opener against incarnate word is exactly one month from today.
Head coach Nick Hill is now in his 7th year as the Dawgs head coach, and he was pretty impressed with how his team looked in their first practice of the season.
The Maroon and White were flying around the field today, trying to improve in all three phases of the game.
The biggest noticeable difference from this year's team compared to last years is the roster, there are a ton of new faces this season.
For some players the first day of practice with the team is like a brand new start, for others it's just more of the same.