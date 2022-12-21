SIU Football inks 23 players on National Signing Day

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois head coach Nick Hill announced the first-wave of signees for SIU's Class of 2023, adding 23 players, featuring 13 incoming freshmen, five FCS transfers, three JUCO transfers, one Power Five transfer and one FBS transfer.
The class breakdown includes seven wide receivers, four offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, two linebackers, two running backs, two defensive backs and one tight end.
"I want to thank the student-athletes who are signing with us, and their parents trusting us and finding a home here," Hill said. "The word 'family' gets thrown around a lot, but I think they'll quickly know they picked the right spot and they'll be part of a family atmosphere."
"These are names that Saluki fans are going to know for a long time," Hill said. "They're expected to come in here and make a huge impact on our program. For a coach, it's kind of like Christmas, you finally get to talk about these guys. Some of these guys have been committed since June or July, but you're not publicly allowed to talk about them."
Hill said he expects to add more signees in the coming weeks and also during the February signing period.