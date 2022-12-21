SIU Football inks 23 players on National Signing Day

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

SIU Football inks 23 players on National Signing Day

  • Updated
  • 0
SIU Football inks 23 players on National Signing Day

SIU Football inks 23 players on National Signing Day

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois head coach Nick Hill announced the first-wave of signees for SIU's Class of 2023, adding 23 players, featuring 13 incoming freshmen, five FCS transfers, three JUCO transfers, one Power Five transfer and one FBS transfer.

The class breakdown includes seven wide receivers, four offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, two linebackers, two running backs, two defensive backs and one tight end.

"I want to thank the student-athletes who are signing with us, and their parents trusting us and finding a home here," Hill said. "The word 'family' gets thrown around a lot, but I think they'll quickly know they picked the right spot and they'll be part of a family atmosphere."

"These are names that Saluki fans are going to know for a long time," Hill said. "They're expected to come in here and make a huge impact on our program. For a coach, it's kind of like Christmas, you finally get to talk about these guys. Some of these guys have been committed since June or July, but you're not publicly allowed to talk about them."

Hill said he expects to add more signees in the coming weeks and also during the February signing period.

Tags

Recommended for you