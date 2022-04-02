SIU Football Holds Spring Practice at Du Quoin High School

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) - The SIU football team is now exactly two weeks away from its spring game. The Salukis got out of their own stadium today and spent the day on the field at Du Quoin High School.
Head coach Nick Hill likes bringing his team back to his hometown — Hill is both a Du Quoin native and grad.
The Salukis spent the day working at the home of the Indians for the first time in two years. The event was cancelled the past two seasons due to COVID-19.
The Spring is often highlighted by position battles, as everyone has a chance to impress the coaching staff while trying to earn a starting spot.
SIU head coach Nick Hill says this is the time where each player grows the most.
The Spring game at Saluki Stadium is on April 16.