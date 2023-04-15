SIU Football holds annual Maroon and White Spring Game

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR EASTERN UNION...NORTH CENTRAL PULASKI...NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON AND SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON COUNTIES... At 847 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dongola, or near Anna, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Anna, Goreville, Dongola, Cypress and Buncombe. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 9. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 22 and 45. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH