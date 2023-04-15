SIU Football holds annual Maroon and White Spring Game

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- College football is back in Southern Illinois.
SIU held its annual Maroon and White spring game today at Saluki Stadium.
The game is important for all players on the roster as it can decide where they stack up on the depth chart in the fall.
While this was not a real college football game it was still awesome to see the Salukis back on the field.
Head Coach Nick Hill was all fired up to see what his guys could do.
Spring ball is not about points or who wins the game.
There are two big takeaways from a spring game.
The first is to stay healthy. The last thing the dawgs want is a major injury heading into the fall.
The second takeaway, prove to the coaching staff and fans that last 14 practices are paying off.
Coach Hill shares with what he wanted to see out of his bunch.
We'll hear from some of the teams top players and get their thoughts on the spring season on Sunday night on News 3.