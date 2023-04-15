SIU Football holds annual Maroon and White Spring Game

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
144 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HAMILTON              HARDIN
JOHNSON               MASSAC                POPE
PULASKI               SALINE                WABASH
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                VANDERBURGH

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CRITTENDEN            FULTON
GRAVES                HENDERSON             HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ,
CARMI, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE,
FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD,
MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY, PADUCAH, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT
FOR EASTERN UNION...NORTH CENTRAL PULASKI...NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON AND
SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON COUNTIES...

At 847 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dongola, or
near Anna, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Anna, Goreville, Dongola, Cypress and Buncombe.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 9.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 22 and 45.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern
Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SIU Football holds annual Maroon and White Spring Game

  • Updated
  • 0
SIU Football holds annual Maroon and White Spring Game

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- College football is back in Southern Illinois.

SIU held its annual Maroon and White spring game today at Saluki Stadium.

The game is important for all players on the roster as it can decide where they stack up on the depth chart in the fall.

While this was not a real college football game it was still awesome to see the Salukis back on the field.

Head Coach Nick Hill was all fired up to see what his guys could do.

Spring ball is not about points or who wins the game.

There are two big takeaways from a spring game.

The first is to stay healthy. The last thing the dawgs want is a major injury heading into the fall.

The second takeaway, prove to the coaching staff and fans that last 14 practices are paying off.

Coach Hill shares with what he wanted to see out of his bunch.

We'll hear from some of the teams top players and get their thoughts on the spring season on Sunday night on News 3.

