SIU Football continues to prep for season opener against Austin Peay

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - College football training camp is always a grind.
It's a time when players separate themselves from their teammates in order to earn a starting spot.
The Salukis are battling for playing time.
Southern is just a few weeks from its first game and not every position is locked up.
Head Coach Nick Hill is a happy guy these days. His sqaud is less than 3 weeks from starting the season.
As traning camp moves along, Coach Hill and his staff continue to learn more and more about this years bunch. Southern will be pretty talented this year.
Quarterback Nic Baker returns for his 6th year in this offense and we expect him to rewrite the SIU passing record books.
Coach Hill and his QB are now dealing with the finer details.
There are 109 players on the Dawgs roster not everyone will play.
One thing Coach Hill has stressed to his team during camp is effort and making sure his guys go game speed on every rep.