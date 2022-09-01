SIU Football Coach Nick Hill signs 5-year extension

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU Carbondale announced Thursday it has signed football head coach Nick Hill to a 5-year contract extension.
A southern Illinois native and former Saluki quarterback, Hill is entering his 7th year at the helm of the Salukis and is now under contract through the 2026 season.
In its last 22 games, SIU has a record of 8-4 against ranked teams, including wins over the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4-ranked programs.
"Nick Hill has built something special here at his alma mater," said SIU Director of Athletics Tim Leonard. "Beyond football, Nick's program has become an important part of the fabric of our region through its many community service activities. He is a leader of the highest character, who works tirelessly for the betterment of SIU and the people of this region."
"When I say how much I love Southern Illinois and being a part of the 618 area, I truly mean it," Hill said. "For me and my family, this is the best job in the country. I'm proud to be a Saluki and excited to help spread the message about the great things going on at our University."
Hill's base salary begins at $250,000 this season and increases by $15,000 each season thereafter.