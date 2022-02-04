SIU Football adds 10 players to Class of 2022

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU Carbondale had a busy signing day on Wednesday. The football team added 10 players to its Class of 2022.
The five transfers and five high school freshmen join 14 players who signed with SIU during the early signing period in December.
Transfers
LB George Douglas, Central Michigan
DL Zaid Hamdan, Ohio State/James Madison
WR Javan Hawes, Cincinnati/Arkansas State
DB Collin Heard, Colgate
DL R.J. Orebo, Texas A&M
High School
OL Harris Hagan, Evangelical Christian (TN) HS
WR Desman Hearns, Chamberlain (FL) HS
RB Lashaun Lester, Chattooga (GA) HS
OL Peyton Mazur, Christopher (IL) HS
OLB Cory McCalip, Bishop Kenny (FL) HS
"These days are a culmination of a lot of hard work by our staff, putting together a signing class. As recruiting around the country has changed, with two signing days, as the transfer portal picked up a lot of steam, and with your roster changing more each year – you have to keep up with so much. We just came out of a staff meeting, thanking our staff for all their hard work and commitment. They spend a lot of time away from their families, that's why you have to make it a family feeling within your program. It's a great day for our program. When you look back at previous signing days, a great Saluki was introduced at one of these press conferences," said Coach Nick Hill.