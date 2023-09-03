SIU beats Austin Peay in season-opener, 49-23

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The SIU football team won its 12th straight season-opener at home on Saturday night, routing Austin Peay 49-23.
The Salukis kicked-off their season with the annual "Hawgs and Dawgs" game. Motorcycle riders escorted the team onto the field.
The game was all Salukis from start to finish. The SIU offense came out hot, scoring four touchdowns in the first half. But, the defense was just as good, holding the Governors without a first down until the final minutes of the second quarter. SIU led 28-0 at halftime.
After the Salukis were up 35-0 midway through the third quarter, head coach, Nick Hill pulled the starters, and gave some of the younger players an opportunity to play.
SIU went on to win its season-opener, 49-23.
Southern's defense shined behind new Defensive Coordinator, Antonio James, with four sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Coach Hill and players had nothing but good things to say about the defense following the win.
"The key to the game in the first half, was just our defense didn't allow them to do really anything. I don't know how many first downs they had. And then we were going on long drives, we didn't have many explosive plays there in the first half as far as like big touchdowns, but I was proud of them to you know, just keep staying on the field," said Head Coach, Nick Hill.
Senior Cornerback, DJ Johnson added, "Our number one goal was definitely to just compete man, just be scrappy, you know what I'm saying, a defense that's flying around, you know what I'm saying, and together, that's number one. So, I think that was our number one game plan, and we executed that and I'm very happy with the way we played tonight."
SIU will not be back at home until Sept. 30. They have two road games and then a bye week. The Salukis are set to face Northern Illinois next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.