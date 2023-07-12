SIU Basketball teams hold Meet & Greet with fans

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The SIU Men's & Women's Basketball teams are officially four weeks into their seasons.
Even though it's just July, Saluki fans are getting excited to see both teams on the hardwood in November.
The dawgs held their third annual Meet & Greet.
Over a hundred saluki supporters and backers gathered in the Banterra Center concourse for this year's event.
They heard from Women's basketball head coach Kelly Bond-White and Men's coach Bryan Mullins.
The athletes also introduced themselves to the crowd and then it was time to meet those fans!
There were also prizes, raffles and of course even the Saluki mascots made an appearance.
Coach Mullins and coach bond-white both shared how important this event is to get people excited for the upcoming season.
Although we are still 4fourmonths away from the start of basketball season, both teams are working on finishing up their schedules.
We'll pass along the key games when we get them.