SIU Basketball star Marcus Domask now #12 all-time in program history with 1,510 points

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- It was much closer than it needed to be last night. The Saluki men's basketball team earned their 10th straight home victory getting past UIC by just two points.
SIU senior forward Marcus Domask reached another milestone in the win.
Domask scored a game-high 24 points and gave the flames problems all game long.
The win notbale since this was the first time these teams met this season.
The maroon and white are now 6-1 in games decided by 5 points or less, and have relied on Marcus heavily so far this season.
Head coach Bryan Mullins says Domask has always been dangerous with the ball in his hands and does not see that changing anytime soon.
The Dawgs will meet Drake on Saturday at 1:00PM. Both teams are in a three way tie for first place in the conference.