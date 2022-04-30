SIU Baseball retires number of legendary Head Coach Itchy Jones

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - For months SIU Baseball knew what today was all about. The program honored its baseball king in style.
Former player and coach Itchy Jones officially had his number retired in front of Saluki fans and baseball alums at the stadium named after him.
Even in his 80's Itchy Jones knows how to a fire a strike, he threw out the games ceremonial first pitch before this one started.
Top of the first, Southern in some trouble against Valparaiso, ducks on the pond. Nolan Tucker smacks one hard to second, and beats out the throw for the infield single. The Beacons take a 1-nothing lead.
Next batter, bags still loaded. Jeremy Drudge, just places this down the left field line, and it rolls out of play, so 2 more runners score Valpo opens the game up ahead 3-nothing.
Bottom of 1 SIU has the bases juiced, They get on the board thanks to a Zack Jensen sac-fly to center, It's 3-1 but the Southern would trail after one.
SIU would come from behind and rally from seven runs down, to beat Valpo 15-12 the final. Itchy Jones says today was one of those pinch me moments.