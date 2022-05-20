SIU Baseball regular season MVC champions for first time since 1990

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - For the first time in 32 years the SIU Baseball team has been named Missouri Valley Conference champions.
The Salukis magic number was down to 1 entering play on Friday against conference rival Illinois State.
SIU dropped the first game of the doubleheader 4-1 but came back to take game 2 7-1. The victory gave SIU consecutive 40 win seasons for the first time in program history.
It also allows the maroon and white to lock up the number one seed heading into MVC tournament play next week.