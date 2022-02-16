SIU Baseball ready to open 2022 campaign on Friday

The SIU baseball team spent all offseason grinding away trying to build off its success from last season. The Dawgs start 2022 road against ULM. Southern is coming off its first 40 win season for the first time since 1990. SIU spent their final practice at home before the start of the season on Friday focusing on offense.
Last year the Dawgs ripped the cover off the ball. Hitting .297 at the plate and smashed 84 long balls.
The team was all over the cages on Wednesday trying to focus on seeing the ball even better this year.
The Maroon and White did some light infield and outfield work as well, but with the team ready to open the year on Friday the players say the off-season has flown by.
Senior Centerfielder J.T. Weber said, "Thinking about it, it almost doesn't, you know it has been something we have been eyeing for a long time so and that 8 hour drive will calm the nerves down a little bit, I'm just thrilled to get going one last time."
Senior Third baseman Coby Cleveland said, "It's crazy especially with this being my last year its kind of hard there are a lot of mixed emotions about what is going on and its crazy to think we are only 48 hours from playing our first game of the year and you know me starting my last year."