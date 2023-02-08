SIU Baseball picked to win MVC in preseason poll

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri,
including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Alexander,
Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Union and Williamson. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott.

* WHEN...Until 100 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 659 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the
advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. A
Flood Watch remains in effect for the area through tonight.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Marion, Jackson, Herrin,
Perryville, West Frankfort, Murphysboro, Carterville, Scott
City, Anna, Johnston City, Chaffee, Jonesboro, Marble Hill,
Trail Of Tears State Park, Bollinger Mill State Historic
Site, Zeigler, De Soto and Crainville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois and Perry County Missouri

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected,
but some areas may receive higher amounts approaching 3
inches. This rain will be falling on ground that is already
saturated due to above normal rainfall in January and recent
snow melt.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

SIU Baseball picked to win MVC in preseason poll

  • Updated
  • 0
SIU Baseball picked to win MVC in preseason poll

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Ready or not college baseball is on the way for the Salukis.

The defending valley champs open their season on the road in South Carolina.

SIU is expected to win the conference following a remarkable 20-22 campaign.

Dawgs head coach lance rhodes has turned this program into national contenders.

Southern now has the target on its back of being the Missouri Valley Conference favorite. This means the maroon and white will get everyone's best shot.

Last year the Salukis won the MVC title for the first time in 32 years and posted back to back 40 wins seasons for the first time ever.

The Dawgs also had three players who earned spots on the conference all-preseason team.

