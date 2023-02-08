SIU Baseball picked to win MVC in preseason poll

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Ready or not college baseball is on the way for the Salukis.
The defending valley champs open their season on the road in South Carolina.
SIU is expected to win the conference following a remarkable 20-22 campaign.
Dawgs head coach lance rhodes has turned this program into national contenders.
Southern now has the target on its back of being the Missouri Valley Conference favorite. This means the maroon and white will get everyone's best shot.
Last year the Salukis won the MVC title for the first time in 32 years and posted back to back 40 wins seasons for the first time ever.
The Dawgs also had three players who earned spots on the conference all-preseason team.