SIU Baseball picked to win MVC in preseason poll

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Union and Williamson. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 659 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. A Flood Watch remains in effect for the area through tonight. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Marion, Jackson, Herrin, Perryville, West Frankfort, Murphysboro, Carterville, Scott City, Anna, Johnston City, Chaffee, Jonesboro, Marble Hill, Trail Of Tears State Park, Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, Zeigler, De Soto and Crainville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&