SIU Baseball heads to Indiana for MVC Baseball Championship Tournament

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - One year ago the Saluki Baseball team made history.
SIU was regular season champions for the first time in 32 years.
In the playoffs, Southern came up short and failed to win the conference.
They even got snubbed from the NCAA Tournament.
When the squad got on the bus today they knew it’s a winner take all tournament situation. Win and a trip to the regionals.
The salukis got all packed up and left for Indiana, the home of this years MVC Baseball Championship Tournament.
The Dawgs won't catch anyone by surprise. Southern believes they have a very good shot of winning the Valley.
#3 SIU gets an early morning matchup with #4 seed Evansville. How early? First pitch is set for 8:00AM.
Head coach Lance Rhodes says the Dawgs are ready to bark and bite once the sun comes up on Wednesday.
A loss does not mean the maroon and white are out of the tournament --- it just means they have a lot of work in front of them in double elimination play.
Coming out of the loser’s bracket is extremely tough. Valley champs and ticket to the regionals on the line.