SIU Baseball feels no pressure entering MVC Tournament despite owning top seed

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The Saluki baseball team is off to Springfield Missouri. The MVC tournament starts on Tuesday and for the first time in 32 years SIU is the fields number one seed.
Head coach Lance Rhodes has really turned the saluki baseball program around since he took over as the teams head coach in 20-20.
The Dawgs took their final cuts at Itchy jones Stadium on Monday morning before leaving for Springfield.
This was the last home batting practice of the for southern before the post-season.
The maroon and white finished the regular season winning 9 their last 10 games, ending with a 40-14 record.
SIU has high post-season expectations, So do the Dawgs feel any pressure?
The tournament starts on Tuesday, but SIU will play on Wednesday morning at 11.
The salukis will either play the winner of the Missouri State/Illinois State matchup or will play Valparaiso if the beckons beat Indiana State.