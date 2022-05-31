SIU Baseball Coach Lance Rhodes reflects on Salukis historic season

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - A regional game is what the SIU baseball team was striving form, but it does not need to define their season.
The 2022 Saluki baseball campaign was one of the best ones in program history.
With an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament on the line, SIU ran out of gas on Sunday falling 13-3 to Missouri State.
The remarkable Saluki season came to a close in the MVC title game, but it should not have.
The loss meant the team needed to wait for the NCAA selection show and have it's fate lie in the hands of the selection committee.
The Salukis were one of several teams snubbed from making the tournament and won't return to the diamond until August.
Head coach lance Rhodes says with seven seniors moving on, he'll never for get this year's squad.
Let's take a closer look at the maroon and white's historic season.
The Dawgs were one of seven teams in the country with 44 wins. They finished 44-16 on the year. A 24-7 record at home, 18-9 on the road, and were 16-5 in conference play.
SIU won every weekend series it played this season including all seven Valley series.
The team won its first regular season title since 1990.
Head coach Lance Rhodes says based on this year credentials he is urging the NCAA selection committee to consider adding more teams to the field.