SIU Baseball Coach Lance Rhodes reflects on 2023 Schedule

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The 2022 Saluki baseball season was one of the best in program history.
The Dawgs were one of seven teams in the nation with 44 wins, but they did not receive a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Southern is ready to put last year behind them and look to the future.
Head Coach Lance Rhodes and his squad now know who they will face in 2023.
The schedule is stiff. Southern will play 20 games against Top-100 RPI teams and 6 games against Power 5 opponents, including an SEC team.
That SEC squad is Kentucky, and the Wildcats come to Carbondale in early march for a 3 game set. SIU also faces Illinois later in March.
Coach Rhodes is pretty excited that his team will face some of the best college programs this coming season.
The Dawgs will have a pair of fall ball games on both October 8th and October 22nd. Those are both Saturdays and the Saluki Football team is on the road both of those dates.