SIC Volleyball holds second annual three-day youth camp

HARRISBURG, IL - (WSIL) - There has been a lot of optimism building around the SIC Volleyball team.
The Falcons just brought back their program last year after a 20 year break.
The blue and gold are starting the hunt for some new players. The best way to do that, hold a camp for everyone in the area.
The camp is actually for players in 4th - 12th grade, but the unique thing about SIC is they mostly recruit local players.
Head coach Jon Watts is always keeping his eyes open for area talent. Much of the team's current roster are Southern Illinois natives.
The camp featured the volleyball basics for the younger kids but turned up the intensity for the high schoolers.
We spoke with one Falcons player who says its camps like this one that help bring out the true volleyball passion inside of these girls.