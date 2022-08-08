SIC Softball Holds Inaugural Pitching and Catching Camp

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- The Softball season has been over for a few months, but the summer is the perfect time for athletes to prepare for the upcoming season.
The SIC Softball team hosted their pitching and catching camp on Monday led by Head Coach, Maggie Calcaterra.
This year's camp was held inside SIC's Gym due to renovations at Falcon Field.
It's the first time SIC has had a camp specifically for pitching and catching.
Athletes ages 5-18 were invited to attend the two hour camp.
Calcaterra as well as current and former SIC Softball players went through proper techniques and form for young pitchers and catchers to take note of.
Calcaterra said teaching the game to their youth is important for the future of their program.
Today's camp included more than 60 players from the community looking to improve and refine their skills.