SIC Softball holds dinner fundraiser ahead of season

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- While every one has their mind on the Super Bowl which is actually next Sunday, College Softball season will start in the next week or two for many area teams.
The SIC Falcons open up their year on the road in Mississippi, but before they left they got supporters and donors involved.
Tonight they held their annual Meet the Team dinner fundraiser to celebrate the start of the season.
More than 125 fans came out tonight for good food and the opportunity to bid in the teams' auction to help raise money.
Items like hats, sweatshirts, and lots of goodie bags were all available to bid on.
Fans got a good look at what the team's outlook will be this year.
First baseman and Carterville High School grad Kirsten Jordan says there is one thing you can expect from this year's team
The Falcons will open up the year with a double header two weeks from tomorrow in the Tigerfest Tournament - playing Spoon River at 2:00PM and then Northeast Mississippi at 6:00PM.