SI Select Softball All-Star game rescheduled for Tuesday, July 5th

MARION, IL (WSIL) - The high school Softball season officially came to a close on June 21st, or so we thought.
The Southern Illinois select Softball game, which was originally set for the 21st was called early due to darkness. They only made it through 5 innings so the committee decided to re-schedule it for tomorrow.
36 area high school softball players will participate in the game. Players will be split into two teams, black and white and will play 9 innings.
The players represent 20 area high schools. The game is all about having fun and giving players the chance to show their skills on the high school diamond with their friends one last time.
The game will be played at Rent One Park tomorrow. First pitch is set for 7pm.
We'll have a live report from the game tomorrow night here on News 3 at 6.