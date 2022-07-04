 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Now through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out
around 100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur
Tuesday through Thursday, when daily heat index values will
reach 105 to 110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated
thunderstorms will provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

SI Select Softball All-Star game rescheduled for Tuesday, July 5th

Jacob Siegel

MARION, IL (WSIL) - The high school Softball season officially came to a close on June 21st, or so we thought. 

The Southern Illinois select Softball game, which was originally set for the 21st was called early due to darkness. They only made it through 5 innings  so the committee decided to re-schedule it for tomorrow.

36 area high school softball players will participate in the game. Players will be split into two teams, black and white and will play 9 innings.

The players represent 20 area high schools. The game is all about having fun and giving players the chance to show their skills on the high school diamond with their friends one last time.

The game will be played at Rent One Park tomorrow. First pitch is set for 7pm.

We'll have a live report from the game tomorrow night here on News 3 at 6.

