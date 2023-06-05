SI East Football All-Star team team holds practice ahead of Friday's game

 Skip to main content
MARION, IL (WSIL) - Football is back, well sort of at least for one summer Friday night.

It won't count in the standings or anything like that but the Senior Southern Illinois all-star game between the East and East squads is this Friday night.

The game will be at Benton High School.

Hamilton County, Marion, and Harrisburg are just three of many programs that make up the East roster.

Practice has been impressive so far --- if your a fan of offense.

This East team is a beast and are loaded with many of the top seniors from our area.

The team practices again on Tuesday and Wednesday. They get Thursday off to rest and Friday is gameday.

Eldorado Eagles head coach Joe Clark is running team East this year.

He says this game allows enemies on the field to finally become friends.

Kickoff for the senior Southern Illinois All-Star game is on Friday at 7:00PM.

