Sesser-Valier/Waltonville playoff football game against Camp Point on as scheduled

SESSER, IL (WSIL) - Due to possible storms in the area there has been some talk of moving the Sesser-Valier/Waltonvile high school football game against camp point on Saturday to Friday.
Both schools talked things over and while conditions may not be idea Kickoff between the teams will stay as originally planned per a tweet released by the Sesser-Valier athletic account.
The game will start on Saturday afternoon at 2:00PM.
(#7) SVW has the tall task of trying to upset (#2) camp point. The panthers enter this matchup with an unbeaten record at 10-0, the Red Devils are 8-2.
News 3 will have highlights of this game on Saturday night.