...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT... South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE... Most of southeast Missouri, all of southern Illinois,
and far western Kentucky.

* WHEN... From 12AM to 7AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS... Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville playoff football game against Camp Point on as scheduled

SESSER, IL (WSIL) - Due to possible storms in the area there has been some talk of moving the Sesser-Valier/Waltonvile high school football game against camp point on Saturday to Friday.

Both schools talked things over and while conditions may not be idea Kickoff between the teams will stay as originally planned per a tweet released by the Sesser-Valier athletic account.

The game will start on Saturday afternoon at 2:00PM.

(#7) SVW has the tall task of trying to upset (#2) camp point. The panthers enter this matchup with an unbeaten record at 10-0, the Red Devils are 8-2.

News 3 will have highlights of this game on Saturday night. 

