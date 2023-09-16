Sesser-Valier/Waltonville comes out on top in clash of undefeated BDC teams

CARMI, Ill. -- There was no bigger game in week four of the high school football season than Sesser-Valier/Waltonville and Carmi-White County. Both teams entered week four undefeated, but only one walked off the field on Friday night still perfect.
Last year, CWC handed SVW its first loss of the season on the road. The Red Devils trying to return the favor and get some revenge at the home of the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs defense was all over the field in the first quarter, first Red Devils possession, Bulldogs defender, Kade Stockton with a great play in the backfield, he forces SVW to punt.
Next CWC possession, Landon Driscoll hands it off to Caleb Seibers, breaks through a couple tackles, turns on the speed and is gone. Seibers take this one to the house, two-point conversion is no good. Bulldogs strike first, 6-0.
Midway through the second quarter, Red Devils yet to score, but that would change. Colt Packer airs it out and finds Wyatt Loucks in the endzone, Loucks also gets the two-point conversion. Sesser-Valier/Waltonville led by two at the half.
This game continued to be close the rest of the way, but the Red Devils come out on top, edging the Bulldogs to improve to 4-0 this season, 32-30 the final score.