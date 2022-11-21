SEMO's Geno Hess runs name into OVC & FCS History Books

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Tennessee Titans have King Henry, The SEMO Redhawks have King Hess.
One is an NFL great, the other is a local great and NFL hopeful.
Geno Hess has had a season for the ages and today the Hess Express was the named the FCS National Offensive Player of the Week.
Geno the Great set the single-game rushing record with 317 yards in the 52-22 lopsided win over Murray state.
The Peoria native also found the endzone four times, these are eye opening numbers.'
There is not much more the red and black can ask Geno to do.
His 317 yards are the most in a single game by any FCS player this season.
The Redhawks running back is SEMO first National Offensive Player of the week since 20-18.
Hess says this record is big deal for not just him, but all of those who helped him reach it.
Lets take a deeper dive into Geno the Great.
Hess has been breaking personal records during his senior season.
Take a look at these numbers these are all career highs.
206 carries, He has over 1,500 yards, and a very impressive 7.6 yards per carry.
He also has 19 Touchdowns and has carried the Redhawks back to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
He set both an OVC and FCS record with 317 rushing yards in a game during the 30 point win over the Racers on Saturday.