SEMO WR Ryan Flournoy wins OVC Newcomer of the Week Award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) --The Salukis were not the only area college football team to fall in the closing seconds on Saturday. The #15 Redhawks were upset 28-23 by eastern Kentucky.
Like SIU, SEMO also had a player turn heads in the losing effort.
Wide Receiver Ryan Flournoy had himself a day.
Ryan Flournoy turned into Paxton DeLaurent's favorite target on Saturday and was named the OVC Newcomer of the week.
The Junior wideout gave Eastern Kentucky issues all game long. The Iowa Western transfer had 15 catches for 256 yards and a touchdown in the 5 point loss to the Colonels
Number 1 played like a true number one pass catcher. The 256 yards is both a single-game OVC record and second most ever by a Redhawk Reciever in game.
Despite the homecoming loss, Head Coach Tom Matukewicz says Flournoy has been a massive playmaker since joining the team
SEMO is back on the field Saturday night as the Redhawks visit Tennessee State at 5:00PM. The loss now puts the red and black at 6-2 on the year.