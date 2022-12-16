SEMO star Running Back Geno Hess returning to Redhawks for one more year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- On Wednesday, SEMO star Running Back Geno Hess was named an AP All-American First Team selection.
As the week came to a close, Redhawk Nation got some great news from one of the best players in all of the FCS
The Hess Express is staying put and will return to SEMO next season and be a super-senior thanks to the COVID year.
He did have a chance to enter the 2023 NFL Draft but decided it was in his best interest to prep for the 2024 Draft instead.
Geno the Great was the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
He ran and then ran some more and came close to the 1,700 yard mark. He also And also found the endzone 21 times, that is the second most ever in OVC history.
The Peoria, IL native broke the SEMO and OVC single game rushing record with 317 yards against Murray State.
Most importantly, Hess was a major reason as to why SEMO won its third OVC crown this year.