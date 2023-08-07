 Skip to main content
SEMO standout Running Back Geno Hess named to Payton Award Preseason Watch List

SEMO standout Running Back Geno Hess named to Payton Award Preseason Watch List

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) - Summer is on the way out and football is on the way in. College football is less than a month away.

Last season, it was a year full of milestones and memories for the SEMO Redhawks

Senior Running Back Geno Hess will look to continue to be a beast in the backfield this season.

The Hess Express has been named to the Walter Payton award preseason watch List. He was one of 35 players in the nation named to the list.

The super senior scored 23 touchdowns a season ago, helping SEMO capture its third Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

Geno The Great was also the OVC Offensive Player of the Year and named the Redhawks Male Athlete of the Year.

Hess ran for nearly 1,700 yards last season.

