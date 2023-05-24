SEMO Running Back Geno Hess named OVC Male Athlete of the Year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Over the last year here in News 3 Sports, we have called Geno Hess's name about 100 times
There's good reason for that --- and we'll continue to say his name ---- because the heartbeat of the SEMO Football team just got a little bit louder.
The Redhawks standout Running Back was named the OVC Male Athlete of the Year.
Geno the great is just the fourth SEMO player to ever win this honor.
The Hess Express was also named the OVC Offense Player of the Year.
He ran for almost 1.700 yards and 21 touchdowns, and found the endzone 23 times last season.
The Peoria Illinois native led the Redhawks to a 9-3 overall record and the programs third OVC title.
The award was first given out in 1-977 and Hess is the latest SEMO player to win it.
It should be really fun to watch him again this coming season.