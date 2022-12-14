SEMO Running Back Geno Hess named AP All-American

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) - The awards keep coming in for the train that never stops.
All aboard the Hess Express! SEMO running back Geno Hess is now an A-P All-American.
This is quite an honor for the Redhawks superstar who helped the red and black earn their third OVC title in program history.
Geno the Great was named a First-Team All-American selection.
The OVC Offensive Player of the year finished 5th for this year's Walter Payton award.
He ran for nearly 1,700 yards, good for seventh most in conference history and had 21Ttouchdowns, the second most ever in conference history.
He also broke the SEMO and OVC single game rushing record with 317 yards against Murray State.
The Hess Express says with the season over he has had a chance to reflect on his big accomplishments with those closest to him.