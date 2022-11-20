SEMO Redhawks win OVC championship and make playoffs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- After a big win against Murray State, the SEMO Redhawks were crowned OVC champions, and now the Redhawks look ahead to the NCAA playoffs.
The Redhawks shared their championship recognition with UT Martin, and the decision of which team would earn an automatic berth to the playoffs was decided on a coin flip.
SEMO called heads, and heads is what the coin would land on. SEMO makes the playoffs.
The last time the Redhawks made the playoffs was in 2019.
News 3's Jake Siegel spoke with the team after the defining win that marked the Redhawks as champions, and SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz commented on his football team's historic season:
"It's not being a national championship yet, it's going to be mission ten so there has never been a football team that has played here that has won ten games. I've thought this team is different since this team got together in January and now you are playing arguably to be the best team in SEMO History."
Star running back Geno Hess spoke about the team's confidence that they maintained throughout the season:
"It's a great feeling just like letting it off your shoulders that we did it and since January we said we are going to do it and we stood on our word and we accomplished it. When we find out who we play tomorrow, we got a new mission and new things to accomplish."
Defensive stud Bryce Norman told News 3 that now it's time to keep moving forward:
"it's awesome, it's been our goal since January and now to accomplish it feels great, go 1-0 next week and just keep going."
The SEMO Redhawks will hit the road Saturday, November 26 to battle Montana to begin their playoff run.