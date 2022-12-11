SEMO Redhawks Celebrate 2022 OVC Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- After another fun year of college football in our area, we can officially put a bow on the 2022 season.
SEMO had its best finish since 2010, which resulted in its third OVC Championship.
News 3's Jake Siegel has more from the team's season ending banquet.
For one final time the 2022 OVC Champion Redhawks gathered under the same roof, but not to game-plan or watch some film. Instead, it was to look back on a historic season that will go down as one of the best in Redhawks history.
"It's going to feel great knowing that this is probably our last team function as a whole team with everybody our seniors, it's just going to be a great moment, I will soak it all in," said Senior Running Back Geno Hess.
Sophomore Bryce Norman added, "we will talk about this banquet when we are 50 years old and looking back at just a banquet like this, it's just nice to have everybody back here one more time."
"I'm still going to try and be there coach which I tell them all the time, I'm your coach for life so hopefully they send me emails and invite me to weddings and all those types of things, hopefully I will continue this relationship as they grow older," said SEMO head coach, Tom Matukewicz.
Finally, senior Lunden Manuel said, "once you in the moment of the season you don't really get to celebrate those big wins, celebrate those record breakers so kind of just reflecting on it and getting to enjoy those moments just like the fans did."
And after winning the OVC crown this year that means it has become the new standard, and the team will try to win back-to-back OVC titles for the first time in program history, starting in 2023.