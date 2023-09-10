SEMO Redhawks beat out Lindenwood Lions 45-7 for the Game Ball Brawl

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The Southeast Missouri Redhawks beat out the Lindenwood Lions, 45 to 7, to win the Game Ball Brawl Trophy on Saturday.
This is the second year in a row the Redhawks have managed a win over the Lions and received the trophy.
The number-14-ranked Redhawks took the lead early in the game and held it until the end.
"That was one of the most fun games I've ever played in my life," said Paxton DeLaurent, the Redhawks' Quarterback. "I'm so grateful for the fans and the experience."
DeLaurent threw for 267 years and three touchdowns. Star back Geno Hess, meanwhile, went 115 yards for two scores.
The Redhawks' defense was another highlight of the game, holding the Lions to one touchdown forcing two interceptions. Especially impressive was a 72-yard pick six from Henry Pickens the Third.
This game marks the Redhawks' first win of the 2023 season. It is also the first game to be played at the newly-renovated Houck Field. The game was packed with fans, an especially meaningful fact to the players.
"All of the alumni were out to support us," said Henry Pickens III, the Defensive Back. "We had all of the fans out, so it was a big momentum boost for us."
The Redhawks return to Houck Field next Saturday to play its rivalry game against SIU.