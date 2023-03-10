SEMO Redhawks Basketball ticket information for NCAA Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Want to see the SEMO Redhawks Basketball team live? Here is what you need to know.
The Southeast Missouri State University Department of Athletics has announced information regarding tickets for Redhawks Basketball games in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
They said the SEMO Athletics has access to an extremely limited number of tickets for the Redhawks Basketball game in the NCAA Tournament.
Fans may request the opportunity to purchase tickets in the SEMO allotment at the regular price (limit 2 per account for the First Four in Dayton, limit 4 per account for First & Second Round sites). Redhawks Club members will have the first priority to purchase tickets. Ticket requests will be awarded in order of giving level and priority points, as published in the Redhawks Club membership chart (see www.SEMORedhawks.com/RedhawksClub)
To be considered for priority selection, fans must complete the NCAA March Madness Ticket Commitment form available at this link. Fans should request tickets for each potential locations they are interested in attending. If a quantity of tickets is not selected for a location, fans will not receive priority opportunity to purchase tickets for that location. The Ticket Commitment Priority Request Deadline is Saturday, March 11 at 11:59 p.m.
Following the selection show, fans will be notified if they qualify to purchase tickets or if they are on the waiting list. Please note: By completing the ticket commitment form, fans are not guaranteed the option to purchase a ticket. Requests will be fulfilled based on Redhawks Club giving level and priority points.
If fans qualify to purchase tickets, they must complete your ticket purchase and payment no later than Monday, March 13 at 12 p.m. CT, or else the reserved tickets will be released to individuals on the waiting list.
Ticket prices for the SEMO Athletics allotment will be as follows:
First Four in Dayton: $70 (includes both games of the session)
All First & Second Round Sites: $100 (includes both games of the session during which SEMO plays)
Please note: If SEMO advances to the Second Round (Saturday/Sunday), tickets will be the same price and fans must also purchase Second Round session tickets.
Tickets will be only available for digital delivery, per NCAA tournament policy. For questions, contact the Athletic Ticket Office at 573-651-2113 or email TJ Bartels, Coordinator of Ticket Sales & Service, at tbartels@semo.edu.
NCAA March Madness Ticket Commitment - Priority Ticket Request Form Ticket Commitment Priority Request Deadline: Saturday, March 11 at 11:59 p.m.
For the NCAA March Madness ticket commitment, you may go here.