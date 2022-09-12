SEMO QB Paxton Delaurent wins OVC Player of the Week Honors

CAPE GIRARDEU, MO. (WSIL) --The man responsible for causing heartbreak in Carbondale over the weekend was Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent.
The Central Methodist transfer was too much for the Salukis. He threw for over 330 yards and 4 touchdowns, including the game winning score with just 11 seconds left in regulation.
The Sophomore signal caller tossed a pair of touchdowns in the first half and then found the Endzone in the last 6 minutes of regulation.
Just how good was he? At one point the QB completed 16 passes in a row and connected with 9 different receivers.
DeLaurent had the most passing yards by a SEMO Quarterback since 2018.
Most importantly, he was the hero finding Damoriea Vick in the endzone with under 15 seconds left to seal the win.
His performance earned him the OVC's Offensive Player of the Week Award.