SEMO QB Paxton DeLaurent named OVC Newcomer of Week for second week in a row

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) -- Southeast Missouri Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was very impressive on Saturday.
The Central Methodist transfer helped the RedHawks earn a blowout victory over Nicholls State in their home-opener.
DeLaurent is has won o-v-c's newcomer of the week award for the second week in a row.
For the second straight week the sophomore threw for over 300 yards and had 3 touchdowns.
The Redhawks signal caller connected with 11 difference receiver and carved up the Colonels defense.
He also accounted for 4 semi touchdowns 3 scores through the and one coming on the ground.
He leads the OVC in total offense with 319 yards a game and he has led the red and black to consecutive victories.
2-1 SEMO is back at home on Saturday, as they welcome Central Arkansas to Houck Stadium.