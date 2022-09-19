 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SEMO QB Paxton DeLaurent named OVC Newcomer of Week for second week in a row

  • Updated
  • 0
SEMO QB Paxton DeLaurent named OVC Newcomer of Week for second week in a row

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) -- Southeast Missouri Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was very impressive on Saturday.

The Central Methodist transfer helped the RedHawks earn a blowout victory over Nicholls State in their home-opener.

DeLaurent is has won o-v-c's newcomer of the week award for the second week in a row.

For the second straight week the sophomore threw for over 300 yards and had 3 touchdowns.

The Redhawks signal caller connected with 11 difference receiver and carved up the Colonels defense.

He also accounted for 4 semi touchdowns 3 scores through the and one coming on the ground.

He leads the OVC in total offense with 319 yards a game and he has led the red and black to consecutive victories.

2-1 SEMO is back at home on Saturday, as they welcome Central Arkansas to Houck Stadium.

Tags

Recommended for you