SEMO Men's Basketball Fans Gather for First Four Watch Party

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Not everyone was able to travel to Dayton, Ohio for SEMO Men's Basketball's first four match-up with Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
In fact, many members of Redhawks nation gathered at Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday to cheer on the red and black.
The restaurant was rowdy as the SEMO faithful cheered on the team. Current students, alumni and members of Redhawk nation were all in attendance, enjoying the game, eating good food and most importantly, loudly cheering on the team.
Despite the disappointing loss, we spoke with some SEMO fans who were pretty fired up about getting to witness history 23 years in the making.
"It's awesome, my daughter graduated with her bachelors and masters from SEMO, she's a SEMO alumni. I paid a lot of money to SEMO, but it's exciting to watch them advance and to see the community rally behind them," said Redhawk fan, Genni Thomas.
Current SEMO senior, Jesse Hall added, "It means a lot, because honestly, my freshman year, we weren't doing as hot as this year. I think we really picked up this year, I'm really proud. It makes me more proud of my school. Got to put some respect on SEMO."
"Honesty, it's so awesome how this community has come together to support our team. We're a really super close-knit community, and just seeing everyone here today is amazing," said Redhawk senior, Courtney Brewer.
Passionate SEMO basketball fan, Tracey Glenn said, "This is great for our community, this is great for everyone to be a part of this whole experience, I mean they won the OVC, how exciting is that? We have a great team, great coach, and it's just an exciting environment for our community to be a part of."
A big congrats to SEMO on a great season. It was their first time in the March Madness tournament since 2000 and first winning season since 2013.