SEMO Men's Basketball camp draws 50 campers to learn from defending OVC Champions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) - If you want to play like a champion, It helps to learn from a champion.
The SEMO Men's Basketball team are the reigning 2023 Ohio Valley Conference champions.
The red and black spent the last three days coaching up some future Redhawks.
SEMO head coach and former SIU Assistant Brad Korn took questions from campers before camp got underway.
The early highlight of the final day was the arrival of Rowdy. Rowdy was full of energy and dance moves for the kids this morning.
Then it was time to get down to business, to get the 50 or so kids basketball ready.
Coach Korn says the staff and players put this camp on for several reasons and the program plans to keep it going in the future.