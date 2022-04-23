SEMO Holds 2022 Spring Football Game at Jackson County High School

JACKSON, MO (WSIL) - Football returned to our area on Friday night. Southeast Missouri State University held its annual spring football game to conclude its spring season.
The Redhawks held Friday night's game at Jackson County High School in an effort to attract more fans.
This was SEMO's first spring game since 2018, and they wasted no time finding the end zone.
Normally, the defense is ahead of the offense come the spring, but that was not the case in Friday's game.
Team SEMO rolled over Team Redhawks 31-7 in a match-up that saw plenty of points.
News 3 Sports spoke with Head Coach Tom Matukewicz following the game, he said he likes where his squad is at this point.
The Redhawks open their regular season at Iowa State on September 3.