SEMO Football to Hold Spring Game Friday April 21

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The spring football season is already coming to a close. SIU wrapped up its spring practices on Saturday with their scrimmage at Saluki Stadium. On Friday, SEMO will hold practice number 15 at Scott City High School for the Redhawks annual Spring Game.
The intersquad game will mark the final spring practice and the start of summer for Redhawk players. It will feature Team SEMO against Team Redhawk.
The game is being played at Scott City High School, which is about a 15-minute drive from SEMO. Houck Field is still under construction, which is why the team will be playing away from home.
This year's honorary coaches are Scott City and SEMO alums, Brent Anderson and Greg Klund.
Friday's game is open to the public, and instead of paying to get in, the team is encouraging fans to donate to the boys and girls club.
Head Coach Tom Matukewicz shared a message with SEMO football fans earlier this week, encouraging them to come out to the game for fun and good football.
Kick-off for SEMO's spring game is set for 6 p.m. other activities and tailgating begins at 5 p.m.