SEMO Football to hold end of season banquet, will celebrate OVC title on Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Football season is officially over for our area college football teams, but Friday night is party night for the SEMO Redhawks.
SEMO was the best of our three area teams this year and only area team to make the postseason.
The Redhawks will celebrate their Ohio Valley Conference title during a special end of the season banquet.
The team will hand out awards to its top players in front of fans, friends, and family.
Doors open at 6:30PM, with dinner starting at 7:00PM. It will take place the Osage center in Cape Girardeau
The Redhawks went to the FCS playoffs for the fourth time in program history.
