 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT/5 AM EDT TO 4 PM CDT/5
PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Wednesday

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in any
severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

SEMO Football Releases 2023 Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
SEMO Football Releases 2023 Schedule

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The SEMO Redhawks football program has released its 2023 season schedule.

The defending Ohio Valley Conference champions will have an 11 game schedule which features full home games in Cape Girardeau. 

Below is the complete 2023 SEMO Football Schedule:

Sept. 2 at Kansas State Manhattan, Kan. TBA

Saturday, Sept. 9 Lindenwood Cape Girardeau, Mo. 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 Southern Illinois Cape Girardeau, Mo. 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 at Eastern Kentucky Richmond, Ky. TBA

Saturday, Oct. 7 at Central Arkansas Conway, Ark. TBA

Saturday, Oct. 14 Eastern Illinois* Homecoming Cape Girardeau, Mo. 2 p.m. 

Saturday, Oct. 21 at Tennessee Tech* Cookeville, Tenn. TBA 

Saturday, Oct. 28 at Nicholls State Thibodaux, La. TBA

Saturday, Nov. 4 Robert Morris* Cape Girardeau, Mo. 1 pm. 

Saturday, Nov. 11 at UT Martin* Martin, Tenn. TBA 

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Bryant* Smithfield, R.I. TBA 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you