SEMO Football Releases 2023 Schedule

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The SEMO Redhawks football program has released its 2023 season schedule.
The defending Ohio Valley Conference champions will have an 11 game schedule which features full home games in Cape Girardeau.
Below is the complete 2023 SEMO Football Schedule:
Sept. 2 at Kansas State Manhattan, Kan. TBA
Saturday, Sept. 9 Lindenwood Cape Girardeau, Mo. 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16 Southern Illinois Cape Girardeau, Mo. 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23 at Eastern Kentucky Richmond, Ky. TBA
Saturday, Oct. 7 at Central Arkansas Conway, Ark. TBA
Saturday, Oct. 14 Eastern Illinois* Homecoming Cape Girardeau, Mo. 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21 at Tennessee Tech* Cookeville, Tenn. TBA
Saturday, Oct. 28 at Nicholls State Thibodaux, La. TBA
Saturday, Nov. 4 Robert Morris* Cape Girardeau, Mo. 1 pm.
Saturday, Nov. 11 at UT Martin* Martin, Tenn. TBA
Saturday, Nov. 18 at Bryant* Smithfield, R.I. TBA