SEMO Football off to Best Start Since 2010

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The SEMO Redhawks are flying high again. After the first month of the college football season the red and black are an impressive 3-1.
News 3's Jake Siegel was at Houck Field for Saturday's game against Central Arkansas and shares why the team's latest victory puts them alongside some pretty good SEMO company.
It wasn't a pretty win, but a gritty win, as SEMO moves to 3-1 on the season following an 8 point victory over Central Arkansas.
The Redhawks made history in this win, becoming the first SEMO team to start 3-1 since 2010.
It was that year the red and black won their first OVC title and went to the playoffs for the first time since joining the FCS.
"It's a nice feeling seeing we are trending in the right direction but you know it's one game at a time you know the conference season start up now and non-conference doesn't really mean anything if you don't step up so we got to keep getting better each week and don't fall into oh we're really good we just need to keep getting better, growing and seeing where it leads to," said SEMO Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent.
"The past is the past like that doesn't mean nothing to us. That was the 2010 team, we the 2022 team," said Safety Lawrence Johnson.
"Our best players are our hardest workers and all those things, but I think the thing that may make us hard to beat really is we don't have a major flaw," said Head Coach Tom Matukewicz.
More than a decade later since that historic 2010 season, this year's team is out to prove they can compete with anyone, and so far they are doing just that.
3-1 SEMO officially kicks off conference play on Saturday as they visit Lindenwood. Kick off between the Redhawks and Lions is set for 1 p.m.