...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO
10 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

SEMO football holds final scrimmage of training camp

  • Updated
  • 0
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The SEMO Redhawks held their final scrimmage of training camp on Saturday at the newly renovated Houck Field.

The red and black return a lot of key pieces from last year's team and they should be pretty good again this season. 

A new mission for the Redhawks in 2023: go from good to great. 

The defending Ohio Valley Conference Champions were on the newly renovated Houck Field for the first time Saturday for the team's scrimmage. 

It also includes new turf. The team ran 170 plays in a two-hour span. 

The big takeaway is the SEMO defense. They got after it and came away with four first half interceptions. 

The SEMO secondary was flying around and are planning to be more aggressive this season. 

News 3 spoke with several players after the scrimmage, they all say they were thrilled to play on their new field. 

"You know last year we didn't have the other side so it actually feels amazing this turf feels great, nice and soft so it was a fun little time out here," said senior Wide Receiver, Damoriea Vick.

Cornerback, Ty Leonard added, "When I came here, it wasn't like this at first and then not having a home field last year so not having a home side it is going to be good having it this year."

"For the first time it's awesome. New turf, new stadium it's just awesome being here, I can't wait to be here for the first home game," said Junior Bryce Norman. 

That first home game is on Saturday, Sept. 9 against Lindenwood. SEMO opens the year in two weeks visiting BIG12 powerhouse Kansas State.

