SEMO Edges SIU in War for the Wheel Game 34-31

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- After opening their season on the road and falling 64-29 to Incarnate Word, SIU is back at Saluki Stadium tonight for their home opener.
They're facing rivals SEMO for the annual War for the Wheel game. It's the 90th meeting between the Salukis and Redhawks.
The winner of the game will take the wheel home to their side of the river. The Salukis were pumped up for their first home game.
Late in the first quarter, SEMO deep in Saluki territory, Paxton DeLaurent finds Johnny King in the end zone. Redhawks lead 7-3.
Early in the second quarter, Southern looking to punch back. Nic Baker finds his guy, Avante Cox in the end zone for the Dawgs' first touchdown of the game to go up by three.
The Redhawks would grab another touchdown late in the first half. They led 14-10 at the break.
After a back-and-forth exciting game, the Redhawks go on to win the War for the Wheel 34-31 the final.