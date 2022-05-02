SEMO cornerback signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

(WSIL) -- One of Southeast Missouri State University's football stars is now in the NFL.
Shabari Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.
A native of Garden City, Georgia, Davis played five seasons at SEMO accumulating 98 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight interceptions, one forced fumble and 33 pass breakups. He racked up 132 interception return yards and finished his career with 75 solo tackles.
Davis became the first Redhawk in program history to return an interception, kickoff and punt for a touchdown gaining 914 all-purpose yards (403 punt return, 379 kick return, 132 interception return) along the way. He claimed Second-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors as a kick returner in 2021.